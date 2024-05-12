Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.