Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $196.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

