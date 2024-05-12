Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $285.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.88 and a 12-month high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.