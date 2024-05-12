Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Shares Up 2.9%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. 10 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.01.

Webco Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

