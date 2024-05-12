Wedbush Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

