William W. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $330.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

