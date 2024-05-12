WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.