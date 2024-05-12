WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 16,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

