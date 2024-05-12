Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €13.58 ($14.60) and last traded at €13.50 ($14.52). Approximately 20,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.46 ($14.47).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

