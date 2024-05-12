XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Down 6%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

XXL Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.20.

XXL Energy Company Profile

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

