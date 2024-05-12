Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Zadar Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.
Zadar Ventures Company Profile
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zadar Ventures
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.