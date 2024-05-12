Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells $42,352.72 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

