10,456 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 471,391 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 478,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 201,291 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $21.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.