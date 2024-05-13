10,677 Shares in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $588,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

