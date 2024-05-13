1,100 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,648,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:HYD opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

