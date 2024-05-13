11,364 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,364 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after acquiring an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 10.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 233,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.05 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

