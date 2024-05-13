12,292 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

