13,320 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

