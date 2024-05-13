1,396 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock opened at $718.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $381.82 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $690.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

