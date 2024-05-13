15,642 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

