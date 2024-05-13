1,577 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

Shares of IDXX opened at $509.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

