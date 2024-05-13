1,779 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ryder System by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,131 shares of company stock worth $4,377,219. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $126.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $128.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

