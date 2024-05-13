20,533 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Flywire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.