20,698 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 74.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 103.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,446,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 734,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

