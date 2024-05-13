209 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $275.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

