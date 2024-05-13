2,094 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

