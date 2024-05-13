25,914 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

