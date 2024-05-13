3,494 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,212. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.