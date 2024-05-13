4,003 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $331.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.69. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $7,345,786. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

