4,500 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $133.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $133.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.