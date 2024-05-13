4,742 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SAP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

