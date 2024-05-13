5,352 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

