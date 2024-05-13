5,762 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $141.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $143.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

