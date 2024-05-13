7,518 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 121,369 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $410,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.