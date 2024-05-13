8,000 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

