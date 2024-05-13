9,378 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

