Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 138.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ACHV opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.26. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 43.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

