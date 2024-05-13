AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AGL Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
AGLXY stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
About AGL Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Adobe Stock Analysis: Performance, Trends, and Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.