AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

Featured Stories

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

