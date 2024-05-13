AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Buys 25,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$145,000.00.

BOS opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.7503218 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.27%.

BOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

