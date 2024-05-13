Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,719 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

