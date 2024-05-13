Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$173,874.40 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total value of C$173,874.40.

AGI stock opened at C$21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGI. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

