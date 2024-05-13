Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,046.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,450,000 after acquiring an additional 345,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4,471.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.