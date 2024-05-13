Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ALX opened at $212.88 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $237.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

