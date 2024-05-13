Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Alexander’s
Alexander’s Trading Down 4.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.