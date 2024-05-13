Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.8 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

