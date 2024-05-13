Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

