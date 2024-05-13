ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

