Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in April

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

