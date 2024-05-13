Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,311,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,971,456. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

