Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $14,597.74 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 173 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $14,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Gayle sold 193 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $16,466.76.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Gayle sold 138 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $11,543.70.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

